Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 84.6% in January

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile
