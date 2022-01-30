Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 84.6% in January

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

