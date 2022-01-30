RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

RPM stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

