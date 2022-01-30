Rubic Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and $188,917.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

