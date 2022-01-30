Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

