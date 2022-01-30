Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $146.98 or 0.00397083 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.