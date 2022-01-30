Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $316,467.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00108493 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,347,997,094 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

