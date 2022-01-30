RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWEOY. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

