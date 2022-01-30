RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.65 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

