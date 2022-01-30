Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2,554.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

