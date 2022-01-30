Safe Haven 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $876,392.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $876,392.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

