SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $7,810.04 and $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022129 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

