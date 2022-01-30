SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $6,594.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,147.43 or 0.99933560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00075275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00254340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00166139 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00320369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007203 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

