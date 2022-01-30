SafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,618.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $2,618.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.15 or 0.99986541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00070717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00243724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00158682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00311624 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006786 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

