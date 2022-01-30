SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 87.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $598,464.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

