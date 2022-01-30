salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $127,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

