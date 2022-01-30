SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

SALRF stock remained flat at $$63.86 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $71.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

