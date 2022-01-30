SALT Price Hits $0.0923 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, SALT has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $27,707.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00108368 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

