Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SDVKY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 142,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,310. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
