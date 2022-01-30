Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SDVKY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 142,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,310. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.