Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Sanofi worth $65,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after acquiring an additional 323,503 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

