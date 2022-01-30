SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $317.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.03. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

