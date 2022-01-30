Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in January

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $163.54. 1,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.55. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $144.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

