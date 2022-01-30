Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 42,704 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Equinix worth $166,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $707.56 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $787.16 and its 200 day moving average is $807.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

