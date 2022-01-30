Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of AMETEK worth $100,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

