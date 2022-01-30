Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,837 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of Fortive worth $106,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

