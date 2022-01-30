Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,374 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.87% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $124,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

