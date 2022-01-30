Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.43% of Tractor Supply worth $99,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

