Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,412 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.91% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $111,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

