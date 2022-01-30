Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $91,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

