Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,047 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.50% of Otis Worldwide worth $175,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

