Schroder Investment Management Group Has $102.54 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,161 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.03% of Terminix Global worth $102,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 72.0% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 34.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

TMX stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

