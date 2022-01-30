Schroder Investment Management Group Has $110.26 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,091 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.73% of Camden Property Trust worth $110,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

