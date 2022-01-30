Schroder Investment Management Group Has $119.77 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,878 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $119,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,097,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,315,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.71. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

