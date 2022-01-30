Schroder Investment Management Group Has $128.98 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189,882 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $128,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

