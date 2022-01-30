Schroder Investment Management Group Has $134.86 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

PayPal stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

