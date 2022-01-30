Schroder Investment Management Group Has $171.74 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Prologis worth $171,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $398,345,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

