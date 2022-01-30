Schroder Investment Management Group Has $86.46 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Weyerhaeuser worth $86,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

