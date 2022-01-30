Schroder Investment Management Group Has $91.37 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.81% of Snap-on worth $91,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $752,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 82.2% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

