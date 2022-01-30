Schroder Investment Management Group Has $96.02 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Altria Group worth $96,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

