Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Discover Financial Services worth $121,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.