Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 18,725 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.09% of Owens Corning worth $93,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

OC stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

