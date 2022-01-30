Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 455,508 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.81% of Cognex worth $114,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

