Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.09% of Owens Corning worth $93,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

