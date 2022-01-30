Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 149,875 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $99,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $196.89 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

