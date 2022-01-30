Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 159,854 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $144,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

DE opened at $373.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $285.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

