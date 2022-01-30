Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,644 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $104,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 653,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

