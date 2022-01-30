Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,106 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,106 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of Hershey worth $156,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $202.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

