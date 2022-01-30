Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 393,986 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $140,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

