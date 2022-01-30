Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 437,973 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 437,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $167,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.