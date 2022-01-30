Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 557,968 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557,968 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.59% of ON Semiconductor worth $116,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

