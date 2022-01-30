Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $114,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.05 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

